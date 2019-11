Most Romanians believe European medical treatment standards are inaccessible in Romania



Health should be a priority on the public agenda, in the opinion of 99% of Romanians living in urban areas, according to a new study. It says 86% of Romanians believe that European standards of medical treatment are inaccessible in the country.