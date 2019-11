Hervis Opens Store In Zalau; Readies New Store Openings In Sibiu, Buzau, Balotesti



Sporting goods retail chain Hervis will be opening Thursday, in Zalau, its first store in Salaj County and the 33rd in Romania. This is the first of the four store openings scheduled until the end of November and early December (...)