Nov 6, 2019
#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Ludovic I Government passed Parliament on first attempt.
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the investiture of the "Ludovic I" Government on the first attempt is a great achievement and he told his supporters that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continues to be a strong opponent.
"You know what is the difference between me and the PSD? For the past thirty years they have been certain that without them there can be no ruling the country, while I am certain that there can be no ruling with them. We have reasons to be optimistic. The PNL (National Liberal Party) won the elections to the European Parliament, I called a referendum and won it with so many votes that almost nobody could believe it. There were 6.5 million Romanians who said "Yes" for a fair justice in Romania. And after that the censure motion passed. The Ludovic I Government passed Parliament two days ago and this, too, was a great achievement. (...) But it’s better for the winner to be modest and I must say that we still have hard battles to carry. For if someone imagines that PSD will disappear overnight, that someone is wrong, it won’t happen like this. (...) PSD is still here and it has strong roots. (...) PSD continues to be a strong opponent and we shouldn’t delude ourselves, although we do have reasons to feel optimistic, but winning requires great involvement. And anyone who believes that a battle is won before it even started looses. We won’t make this mistake," said Iohannis, at a meeting with his supporters from Braila.
He asked his sympathizers to convince people to go to vote.
"Convince everybody to go to vote! We absolutely need a strong, clear vote, from the Romanians, to go further with optimism and courage. The battle, the war won’t end on Sunday, for we have a second round of elections (...), and we also have local and parliamentary elections. We have already won the elections to the European Parliament, those ones are checked. I count on you for this fight. Without the Romanians no politician can succeed and you are my army. (...) For this Liberal Government to be able to achieve what it promised Romanians that it will achieve we need the Romanians’ vote first," said Iohannis.
The head of the state brought to mind that he participated in the first meeting of the new Government on Wednesday.
"It was a pleasure and I was relieved," he added.
Iohannis candidates for a second mandate in the upcoming presidential elections, on behalf of the PNL. AGERORES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
