Romanian MEP Adina Valean, accepted by EC’s Ursula von der Leyen for European Commissioner



President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday decided that Romanian MEP Adina Valean would take over the transport portfolio in the future EU executive, after the same day Romania submitted two proposals for candidates for the position of European Commissioner. According to spokespersons for der Leyen, Romania submitted on November 6 two proposals for European commissioners. Both had interviews with the president-elect and they did well. The president-elect decided that Adina Valean will take over the transport portfolio. Mrs Valean is an experienced MEP who was already the chairman of the ENVI Committee and she is currently the chair of the ITRE Committee. In her career so far she has won expertise in topics related to the transport, energy and digital services portfolio. She was a rapporteur on the mechanism for Europe interconnection, having worked on systems for connecting vehicles and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Wednesday that MEPs Siegfried Muresan and Adina Valean are the picks of the Orban Government for Romania’s European commissioner. "After consulting with President Klaus Iohannis, we made the decision together to send to the President of the European Commission two candidates for the position of European Commissioner - they are MEPs Siegfried Muresan and Adina Valean. I can inform you that, according to the legal provisions, I will send to the chairs of both chambers of Parliament a request to approve hearings in the specialist committees of the Romanian Parliament, either of the two candidates or of the candidate to be picked by the president of the European Commission, to be heard at the earliest convenience of the two chambers," Orban said at the end of a government meeting. AGERPRES (AS - author: Tudor Martalogu, editor: Mihaela Toth; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Romanian MEP Adina Valean, accepted by EC’s Ursula von der Leyen for European Commissioner.President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday decided that Romanian MEP Adina Valean would take over the transport portfolio in the future EU executive, after the same day Romania submitted two proposals for candidates for the position of European Commissioner. According to spokespersons for der Leyen, Romania submitted on November 6 two proposals for European commissioners. Both had interviews with the president-elect and they did well. The president-elect decided that Adina Valean will take over the transport portfolio. Mrs Valean is an experienced MEP who was already the chairman of the ENVI Committee and she is currently the chair of the ITRE Committee. In her career so far she has won expertise in topics related to the transport, energy and digital services portfolio. She was a rapporteur on the mechanism for Europe interconnection, having worked on systems for connecting vehicles and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Wednesday that MEPs Siegfried Muresan and Adina Valean are the picks of the Orban Government for Romania’s European commissioner. "After consulting with President Klaus Iohannis, we made the decision together to send to the President of the European Commission two candidates for the position of European Commissioner - they are MEPs Siegfried Muresan and Adina Valean. I can inform you that, according to the legal provisions, I will send to the chairs of both chambers of Parliament a request to approve hearings in the specialist committees of the Romanian Parliament, either of the two candidates or of the candidate to be picked by the president of the European Commission, to be heard at the earliest convenience of the two chambers," Orban said at the end of a government meeting. AGERPRES (AS - author: Tudor Martalogu, editor: Mihaela Toth; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Profi Rents 60,000 Sqm of Logistics Space in CTPark Bucharest West Retail chain Profi held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners has rented 60,000 square meters of logistics space in the Bucharest West park of CTP on the 23rd kilometer of the A1 Bucharest-Pitesti highway. The contract begins in (...)



Business Sector Wants Stability, Doesn't Expect Tax Raises Because of Election Year The business sector expects a quiet time in terms of taxation changes considering 2020, too, is an election year. Even though the budget is strained and the current account deficit is rising fast, corrections will come after the elections, as taking such steps would lead to loss of electoral (...)



PM Orban meets representatives of public institutions in charge with the organisation of presidential election Prime Minister Ludovic Orban met on Wednesday at Victoria Palace with the representatives of the public institutions in charge of the organisation of the presidential election, meaning to carry out an analysis into the current stage of preparations. "I called this meeting to make a very (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Ludovic I Government passed Parliament on first attempt President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the investiture of the "Ludovic I" Government on the first attempt is a great achievement and he told his supporters that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continues to be a strong opponent. "You know what is the difference (...)



Romania Central Bank Sees Annual Inflation Slightly Above Target Variation Band At End-2019 Romania’s annual inflation rate is seen slightly above the target variation band at the end of 2019, but it is expected to subsequently return and stay in the upper half of the variation band, until the end of the forecast horizon, on a trajectory inferior to that envisaged in a previous (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Dan Barna: We expect new Government to remove PSD's bad influence from Romania The candidate of the USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union and Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) in the presidential elections, Dan Barna, stated on Wednesday in Craiova that the parties he represents expect the Orban Government to begin "to remove PSD's (Social Democratic Party) (...)



Hervis Opens Store In Zalau; Readies New Store Openings In Sibiu, Buzau, Balotesti Sporting goods retail chain Hervis will be opening Thursday, in Zalau, its first store in Salaj County and the 33rd in Romania. This is the first of the four store openings scheduled until the end of November and early December (...)

