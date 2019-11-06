#2019PresidentialElection/Dan Barna: We expect new Government to remove PSD’s bad influence from Romania



The candidate of the USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union and Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) in the presidential elections, Dan Barna, stated on Wednesday in Craiova that the parties he represents expect the Orban Government to begin "to remove PSD's (Social Democratic Party) bad influence from Romania." "It's very good that we got rid of the Dancila Government, it's very good that the last remains of the Dragnea-PSD government have become history and that they will stay there, in history, but the Dragnea-PSD spirit can still be found on the ballot paper for the presidential election and it's called Viorica Dancila, which is why I encourage you all to go to vote, for Romania has a chance now to have a debate about a modernising Romania and not about a Romania that lives in fear and struggles with the convicts who try to explain us that it's normal for them to rule the country. And because of all that, we expect the new PM and the new Government, in the shortest while, to start to remove PSD's bad influence from Romania, for this is the attitude that we need. And we need competence, a functioning state, which takes care of its elderly, pensioners, and of its young people, who won't be forced to leave the country anymore, a country that hunts its entrepreneurs and suffocates them, suffocates everybody who wants to start a business," Barna told a press conference. He also said he was certain the second round of the presidential elections will be between him and Klaus Iohannis and that they will debate openly, publicly, about their vision for Romania in the next five years. "We cannot afford to continue in the next five years with PSD having a word to say in what means government in Romania. (...) And we can achieve all this in the next period, with the first step being to go to vote on November 10 and leave the PSD outside the second round of the elections, for this is the message that will make both people in the country and outside the country's borders understand that Romania has a chance to modernisation," said Barna. AGERPRES (RO - author: Maria Mitrica, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Profi Rents 60,000 Sqm of Logistics Space in CTPark Bucharest West Retail chain Profi held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners has rented 60,000 square meters of logistics space in the Bucharest West park of CTP on the 23rd kilometer of the A1 Bucharest-Pitesti highway. The contract begins in (...)



Business Sector Wants Stability, Doesn't Expect Tax Raises Because of Election Year The business sector expects a quiet time in terms of taxation changes considering 2020, too, is an election year. Even though the budget is strained and the current account deficit is rising fast, corrections will come after the elections, as taking such steps would lead to loss of electoral (...)



PM Orban meets representatives of public institutions in charge with the organisation of presidential election Prime Minister Ludovic Orban met on Wednesday at Victoria Palace with the representatives of the public institutions in charge of the organisation of the presidential election, meaning to carry out an analysis into the current stage of preparations. "I called this meeting to make a very (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Ludovic I Government passed Parliament on first attempt President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the investiture of the "Ludovic I" Government on the first attempt is a great achievement and he told his supporters that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continues to be a strong opponent. "You know what is the difference (...)



Romania Central Bank Sees Annual Inflation Slightly Above Target Variation Band At End-2019 Romania’s annual inflation rate is seen slightly above the target variation band at the end of 2019, but it is expected to subsequently return and stay in the upper half of the variation band, until the end of the forecast horizon, on a trajectory inferior to that envisaged in a previous (...)



Romanian MEP Adina Valean, accepted by EC's Ursula von der Leyen for European Commissioner President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday decided that Romanian MEP Adina Valean would take over the transport portfolio in the future EU executive, after the same day Romania submitted two proposals for candidates for the position of European Commissioner. (...)



Hervis Opens Store In Zalau; Readies New Store Openings In Sibiu, Buzau, Balotesti Sporting goods retail chain Hervis will be opening Thursday, in Zalau, its first store in Salaj County and the 33rd in Romania. This is the first of the four store openings scheduled until the end of November and early December (...)

