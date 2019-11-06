#2019PresidentialElection/Dan Barna: We expect new Government to remove PSD’s bad influence from Romania
Nov 6, 2019
#2019PresidentialElection/Dan Barna: We expect new Government to remove PSD’s bad influence from Romania.
The candidate of the USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union and Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) in the presidential elections, Dan Barna, stated on Wednesday in Craiova that the parties he represents expect the Orban Government to begin "to remove PSD’s (Social Democratic Party) bad influence from Romania."
"It’s very good that we got rid of the Dancila Government, it’s very good that the last remains of the Dragnea-PSD government have become history and that they will stay there, in history, but the Dragnea-PSD spirit can still be found on the ballot paper for the presidential election and it’s called Viorica Dancila, which is why I encourage you all to go to vote, for Romania has a chance now to have a debate about a modernising Romania and not about a Romania that lives in fear and struggles with the convicts who try to explain us that it’s normal for them to rule the country. And because of all that, we expect the new PM and the new Government, in the shortest while, to start to remove PSD’s bad influence from Romania, for this is the attitude that we need. And we need competence, a functioning state, which takes care of its elderly, pensioners, and of its young people, who won’t be forced to leave the country anymore, a country that hunts its entrepreneurs and suffocates them, suffocates everybody who wants to start a business," Barna told a press conference.
He also said he was certain the second round of the presidential elections will be between him and Klaus Iohannis and that they will debate openly, publicly, about their vision for Romania in the next five years.
"We cannot afford to continue in the next five years with PSD having a word to say in what means government in Romania. (...) And we can achieve all this in the next period, with the first step being to go to vote on November 10 and leave the PSD outside the second round of the elections, for this is the message that will make both people in the country and outside the country’s borders understand that Romania has a chance to modernisation," said Barna. AGERPRES (RO - author: Maria Mitrica, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]