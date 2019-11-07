Top Ten Sporting Goods Retailers in Romania Saw 2% to 67% Growth in Sales in 2018



Romanians spend more than EUR600 milion on bicycles, fitness equipment, and sports gear every year, with the money going to either specialist single or multi-brand stores, hypermarket chains and online stores, ZF has found from the data supplied by companies themselves. Specialist retailers (...)