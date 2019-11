Canned Food Producer Scandia Food Set To Invest EUR30M In Residential Project In Sibiu



Scandia Food, the largest canned food producer in Romania, held by local entrepreneurs, wants to enter the real estate sector, with an investment of EUR30 million in a residential project in Sibiu, located on logistics platform of the former Scandia (...)