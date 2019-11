EC Autumn Forecast Sees Romania's Budget Deficit at 6.1% in 2021



The European Commission sees Romania's budget deficit at 3.6% of GDP this year, growing to 4.4% in 2020 and 6.1% in 2021, according to its Autumn 2019 Economic Forecast released Thursday.