Carturesti Chain Opens Bookstore In Deva; Reaches 32 Units In Romania



Bookstore chain Carturesti, owned by Nicoleta Dumitru and Serban Radu, on Thursday opened a unit in Deva, reaching 32 bookstores in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]