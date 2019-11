Telekom Romania Group Revenue Up 7.4% YoY To EUR244M In Q3/2019



Telekom Romania group, consisting of the former Cosmote and Romtelecom, reported 7.4% higher revenues, of EUR243.5 million, year-over-year in the third quarter of 2019, against the backdrop of a nearly 70% increase in revenues posted by the wholesale division (which sells services towards other (...)