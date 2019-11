International Investment Bank Raises RON500M in 3-Year Bond Issue



International Investment Bank (IIB) has recently attracted a new round of financing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange for the fifth year in a row. The bank listed three-year bonds on Thursday. International Investment Bank Raises RON500M in 3-Year Bond Issue.International Investment Bank (IIB) has recently attracted a new round of financing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange for the fifth year in a row. The bank listed three-year bonds on Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]