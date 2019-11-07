Senate President Melescanu, Ambassador Aramaz discuss Romania-Turkey relations



President of the Romanian Senate Teodor Melescanu and Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Romania Fusun Aramaz commended the rising dynamics in the Romanian-Turkish relationships during a meeting on Thursday. "The senior Romanian official emphasised the importance that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Turkey and the related action plan have in the furtherance of Romanian-Turkish relations, as well as between Turkey and the EU. Melescanu also welcomed the rising path of the commercial exchanges between the two countries, as well as multi-sectoral co-operation in the areas of education, culture, transport and health care," the Romanian Senate reported in a press statement released on Thursday. During the meeting, the importance of continuing and amplifying the strategic dialogue in a trilateral format with EU member states in the region, both at the level of the foreign ministers and the parliamentary committees for foreign policy was underscored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Senate President Melescanu, Ambassador Aramaz discuss Romania-Turkey relations.President of the Romanian Senate Teodor Melescanu and Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Romania Fusun Aramaz commended the rising dynamics in the Romanian-Turkish relationships during a meeting on Thursday. "The senior Romanian official emphasised the importance that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Turkey and the related action plan have in the furtherance of Romanian-Turkish relations, as well as between Turkey and the EU. Melescanu also welcomed the rising path of the commercial exchanges between the two countries, as well as multi-sectoral co-operation in the areas of education, culture, transport and health care," the Romanian Senate reported in a press statement released on Thursday. During the meeting, the importance of continuing and amplifying the strategic dialogue in a trilateral format with EU member states in the region, both at the level of the foreign ministers and the parliamentary committees for foreign policy was underscored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]