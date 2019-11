Medicover Revenues in Romania Grow 34.8% in Jan-Sept, to EUR89M



Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, present in Romania though Medicover clinics and the Synevo laboratory division, had revenues of EUR89 million in the first nine months of 2019 in Romania, up 34.8% on the year, the company said in its earnings report released (...) Medicover Revenues in Romania Grow 34.8% in Jan-Sept, to EUR89M.Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, present in Romania though Medicover clinics and the Synevo laboratory division, had revenues of EUR89 million in the first nine months of 2019 in Romania, up 34.8% on the year, the company said in its earnings report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]