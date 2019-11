Unilever Gets Antitrust Clearance to Acquire Frufru



Romania's antitrust body on Thursday cleared the acquisition of a 75% stake in Romanian entrepreneurial business Good People, which sells food under the Frufru brand, by Unilver, through its Unilever South Central Europe division. Unilever Gets Antitrust Clearance to Acquire Frufru.Romania's antitrust body on Thursday cleared the acquisition of a 75% stake in Romanian entrepreneurial business Good People, which sells food under the Frufru brand, by Unilver, through its Unilever South Central Europe division. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]