November 7, 2019

#PresidentialElection2019/Dancila: PSD will be the toughest, most aggressive Opposition party
The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be the "toughest", "most aggressive" and "best" Opposition party, and the current Power will remain in the collective memory as "the cruelest" and "most incompetent" "Government, said PSD leader Viorica Dancila, on Thursday night. "The Social Democratic Party will be the toughest, the most aggressive and the best Opposition party that these amateurs have ever seen, because we were and remain the only party that increased people’s salaries and pensions and their living standard. We will fight them until they disappear from the government and we will remain in the collective memory again as the cruelest and most incompetent Government, as the Boc Government has remained until today," Dancila said in a press statement at the PSD headquarters. According to the Social Democratic leader, the Orban Government confirms all the warnings of the PSD, "cuts of salaries in the healthcare sector, drug price increases, the closing of the shops with cheap Romanian food, cutting of the heat and the hot water supply, when winter is coming, mass layoffs and the introduction of new taxes". "This is the new Government of Romania. Klaus Iohannis’s cheerleading team, the persons who were put there to respond to his orders and bring him a new mandate. These people have become ministers overnight and, besides cuts, disbandments and layoffs, they don’t know what else to do," said Dancila. She added that the PSD is the only party "which has the power to remove this dictator and his puppets from the Romanian state". AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)

