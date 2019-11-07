AEP: Number of electors registered on permanent lists is 18,217,156



The total number of voters registered on the permanent electoral lists is 18,217,156, for Sunday’s poll, according to a statement of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP). "The Permanent Electoral Authority informs that, during the electoral period, the electoral register has been updated both through imports of data from the Directorate for the Evidence of Persons and the Administration of Databases and from the General Direction of Passports, as well as by deletions of the persons carried out within the town halls. Thus, after operating all the updates, the number of valid voters for the November 10 presidential election is the following: the total number of voters registered on the permanent electoral lists is 18,217,156; the total number of voters who have the right to vote is 19,215 citizens; the total number of Romanian citizens residing abroad who have the right to vote in this poll is 715,752 persons," according to the same source. Also, the total number of Romanian voters abroad, who chose to vote electronically by registering on the website votstrainatate.ro is 35,917. The total number of Romanian voters from abroad who chose to vote at the polling stations by registering on the website votstrainatate.ro is 33,802. The AEP specifies that voters who reside in Romania and who chose to vote abroad, both by correspondence and at the polling stations, namely 63,362 persons, were removed from the permanent electoral lists in Romania for this election. Of the total number of voters on the permanent electoral lists for the first round of the presidential election, 8,798,366 are men and 9,418,790 women. At the same time, out of the total number of voters on the permanent electoral lists for the Sunday vote, 10,422,096 live in the urban area and 7,795,060 in the rural area. Of the total number of Romanian citizens residing abroad most of them are resident in Germany (101,345), Republic of Moldova (230,905), Canada (43,622), Spain (41,325), Israel (38,574), Italy (62,729), United States (60,270). AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) AEP: Number of electors registered on permanent lists is 18,217,156.The total number of voters registered on the permanent electoral lists is 18,217,156, for Sunday’s poll, according to a statement of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP). "The Permanent Electoral Authority informs that, during the electoral period, the electoral register has been updated both through imports of data from the Directorate for the Evidence of Persons and the Administration of Databases and from the General Direction of Passports, as well as by deletions of the persons carried out within the town halls. Thus, after operating all the updates, the number of valid voters for the November 10 presidential election is the following: the total number of voters registered on the permanent electoral lists is 18,217,156; the total number of voters who have the right to vote is 19,215 citizens; the total number of Romanian citizens residing abroad who have the right to vote in this poll is 715,752 persons," according to the same source. Also, the total number of Romanian voters abroad, who chose to vote electronically by registering on the website votstrainatate.ro is 35,917. The total number of Romanian voters from abroad who chose to vote at the polling stations by registering on the website votstrainatate.ro is 33,802. The AEP specifies that voters who reside in Romania and who chose to vote abroad, both by correspondence and at the polling stations, namely 63,362 persons, were removed from the permanent electoral lists in Romania for this election. Of the total number of voters on the permanent electoral lists for the first round of the presidential election, 8,798,366 are men and 9,418,790 women. At the same time, out of the total number of voters on the permanent electoral lists for the Sunday vote, 10,422,096 live in the urban area and 7,795,060 in the rural area. Of the total number of Romanian citizens residing abroad most of them are resident in Germany (101,345), Republic of Moldova (230,905), Canada (43,622), Spain (41,325), Israel (38,574), Italy (62,729), United States (60,270). AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Central Bank Governor Says Economy Is Concerning But Manageable Romania's economy is neither collapsing nor on the brink of collapse despite claims by politicians that the state of the country's economy is in difficulty, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Friday at a press briefing on the latest inflation (...)



Romania's Central Bank Lowers Inflation Forecast to 3.8% in 2019, 3.1% in 2020 Romania's central bank has lowered its year-end inflation forecast to 3.8% for 2019, from a previous forecast of 4.2%, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Friday.



Foodpanda Expects Vegan Food Sales to Grow 50% in 2020 Sales of vegan foods ordered by Romanian customers through the foodpanda delivery app grew six times this year compared with 2018 and 40 times compared with 2017, with an expected 50% growth on this segment in 2020.



Romanians to vote for president as spectacularly dull campaign ends / One against many as incumbent Iohannis tries to hold power Romania braces for presidential elections this weekend at the end of one of the most lackluster campaigns in recent memory, despite the major significance of the vote. Three challengers are facing favorite Klaus Iohannis, the incumbent head of state, in a poll where the most significant (...)



Romania's Liberal Government Seeks to Revise 2019 Budget by End-November Romania's new liberal government is working on a budget revision draft to be adopted by the end of November, prime minister Ludovic Orban said late Thursday.



KeysFin: Software Development Turnover Tops EUR6B in Romania in 2019 The software industry remains a key sector for the Romanian economy, with a total turnover of approximately EUR6.2 billion in 2019, according to study by KeysFin released Friday.



Romanian Executive Put in Charge of GM Operations in Russia and CIS US giant General Motors appointed Romanian Ciprian Suta to the position of managing director of the operations in Russia and CIS states, effective October 1, 2019.

