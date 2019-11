Sorin Minea Bets on Retail Again, Seeks to Open 20 Angst Stores in 2020



Meat processing and ready-meal manufacturer Angst owner Sorin Minea is willing to bet on retail again and open about 20 Angst stores by the end of 2020.