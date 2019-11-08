Chamber Speaker Ciolacu: Right-wing gov’t is cooking up austerity measures



The right-wing government is cooking up the austerity measures, says the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu, and warns Prime Minister Ludovic Orban "to whine less and get to work". "Panic and lamentations! That's all the PNL [National Liberal Party, at rule, ed. n.] ministers can do ever since they took over their offices at the Victoria Governmental Palace. They whine and make noise. That's it! Nothing more! Have anyone heard of a solution, an economic strategy or at least a public policy from them?! No! All they can do is brood over the 'heavy legacy' cliche and alarm the population about the money that is not there anymore to pay the salaries, that the medicine prices will soar, that they levy taxes on vehicles or that we will freeze in our houses this winter," Ciolacu wrote on Thursday night on his Facebook account. He asserts that the PSD (Social Democratic Party, fmr at rule until 10 October, ed. n.) will do "whatever it takes" to put a halt in Parliament "to whatever slippage the Orban Gov't might have at the Romanians' earnings and welfare". "Leaving aside that Orban and Citu have managed to have an audit of the entire country within a few hours, although even a village shop needs much more time to have its inventory, the obsessive iteration of the so-called 'evil' they have found in the ministries means but one thing: the right-wing government is cooking up the austerity measures! This is next and this is what will happen! The Romanian Democratic Convention (CDR) in 1996 did the same and so did the governments of (former president) Traian Basescu (2005-2014, ed. n.). I'm warning Orban to whine less and get to work. The PSD so far has had the money for salaries and pensions, it has also brought economic growth and it fit the deficit targets. If they are not able to continue the good work we have done, at least they must not tangle them," Marcel Ciolacu adds.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

#2019PresidentialElection/ 268,000 Romanians turn out to vote abroad until Saturday at 22:00 Almost 268,000 Romanians abroad voted at the ballot boxes in the first round of the presidential elections until Saturday at 22:00, Romania's time, according to the data released on the Central Electoral Bureau platform. The second day of voting continues in the polling stations of (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Over 207,000 Romanians turn out to vote abroad, until 18:00 Over 207,000 Romanians turned out to vote abroad until Saturday at 18:00. This number adds to the approximately 25,200 Romanians in the Diaspora who voted by correspondence. Thus, until the evening of the second day of ballot in the Diaspora, a total number of over 232,000 Romanians have voted, (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/PM Orban: I draw attention to all hospital managers to allow hospitalised citizens right to vote Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters on Saturday, launched a call on hospital managers to send mobile ballot box requests so that all hospitalised citizens be allowed to vote. "I am drawing the attention to all hospital managers to make sure that all (...)



#2019PresidentialElections/PM Orban: Small issues at replacing delegates at polling stations abroad Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) headquarters on Saturday, said that there had been small issues related to replacing delegates at the polling stations abroad. "I went to the MAE to make an assessment of the manner in which the voting process is carried (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ Over 138,000 Romanians at ballot boxes abroad, until 14:00 Over 138,000 Romanians have turned out to vote abroad until Saturday, at 14:00. As a first, this year Romanians abroad have three days at their disposal to elect Romania's President at the ballot boxes in 835 polling stations. On Friday, they could vote between 12:00 and 21:00, local (...)



Fitch Affirms Romania at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Fitch Ratings has affirmed Romania's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook, according to a Friday release of the credit ratings and research agency. Romania's Country Ceiling was affirmed at 'BBB+', (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/MAE: Approximately 90,000 Romanians in the Diaspora have cast a vote Approximately 90,000 Romanian citizens have voted by 10:00 on Saturday, in the polling stations abroad, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. "Voting in the election for Romania's President continue on Saturday. At 10:00 (Romania's time) a number of 776 have already (...)

