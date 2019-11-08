#PresidentialElections2019/Friday - last day of electoral campaign for presidential elections



The electoral campaign for the presidential elections, which started on October 12, will close on Saturday, at 7:00 hrs. At the same time, Friday is the first day Romanians abroad can vote. They have at their disposal three days to exercise their right to vote. These elections also featured the possibility of voting by correspondence. According to the official portal www.votstrainatate.ro, 43,003 Romanians abroad chose this option. On Sunday, 18,748 polling stations for the presidential elections will be opened in Romania. After the conclusion of the electoral campaign, it is forbidden to broadcast electoral messages in audio, visual or mixed media on digital screens placed in public or private places, as well as through specially constructed vehicles. On the day of the vote, it’s forbidden to present exit polls before the end of the vote. The elections saw the registration of 14 candidates. The order on the ballot is as follows: Klaus Iohannis - National Liberal Party (PNL), Theodor Paleologu - People’s Movement Party (PMP), Dan Barna - Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance, Kelemen Hunor - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Viorica Dancila - Social Democratic Party (PSD), Catalin Ivan - Alternative for National Dignity, Ninel Peia - Romanian People’s Party, Sebastian-Constantin Popescu - New Romania Party, John-Ion Banu - Romanian Nation Party, Mircea Diaconu - The UN OM Alliance, Bogdan Marian Stanoevici - independent, Ramona-Ioana Bruynseels - Humanist Power Party, Viorel Catarama - Liberal Right, Alexandru Cumpanasu - independent. If none of the candidates holds a majority of valid votes from voters of permanent electoral lists, a second round will be organized, on November 24, between the top two candidates. The second round will be won by the candidate that obtains the most number of valid votes. The term of the president is of five years. The electoral campaign for the second round will start on November 15 and will end on November 23, 7:00 hrs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) #PresidentialElections2019/Friday - last day of electoral campaign for presidential elections.The electoral campaign for the presidential elections, which started on October 12, will close on Saturday, at 7:00 hrs. At the same time, Friday is the first day Romanians abroad can vote. They have at their disposal three days to exercise their right to vote. These elections also featured the possibility of voting by correspondence. According to the official portal www.votstrainatate.ro, 43,003 Romanians abroad chose this option. On Sunday, 18,748 polling stations for the presidential elections will be opened in Romania. After the conclusion of the electoral campaign, it is forbidden to broadcast electoral messages in audio, visual or mixed media on digital screens placed in public or private places, as well as through specially constructed vehicles. On the day of the vote, it’s forbidden to present exit polls before the end of the vote. The elections saw the registration of 14 candidates. The order on the ballot is as follows: Klaus Iohannis - National Liberal Party (PNL), Theodor Paleologu - People’s Movement Party (PMP), Dan Barna - Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance, Kelemen Hunor - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Viorica Dancila - Social Democratic Party (PSD), Catalin Ivan - Alternative for National Dignity, Ninel Peia - Romanian People’s Party, Sebastian-Constantin Popescu - New Romania Party, John-Ion Banu - Romanian Nation Party, Mircea Diaconu - The UN OM Alliance, Bogdan Marian Stanoevici - independent, Ramona-Ioana Bruynseels - Humanist Power Party, Viorel Catarama - Liberal Right, Alexandru Cumpanasu - independent. If none of the candidates holds a majority of valid votes from voters of permanent electoral lists, a second round will be organized, on November 24, between the top two candidates. The second round will be won by the candidate that obtains the most number of valid votes. The term of the president is of five years. The electoral campaign for the second round will start on November 15 and will end on November 23, 7:00 hrs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#2019PresidentialElection/ 268,000 Romanians turn out to vote abroad until Saturday at 22:00 Almost 268,000 Romanians abroad voted at the ballot boxes in the first round of the presidential elections until Saturday at 22:00, Romania's time, according to the data released on the Central Electoral Bureau platform. The second day of voting continues in the polling stations of (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Over 207,000 Romanians turn out to vote abroad, until 18:00 Over 207,000 Romanians turned out to vote abroad until Saturday at 18:00. This number adds to the approximately 25,200 Romanians in the Diaspora who voted by correspondence. Thus, until the evening of the second day of ballot in the Diaspora, a total number of over 232,000 Romanians have voted, (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/PM Orban: I draw attention to all hospital managers to allow hospitalised citizens right to vote Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters on Saturday, launched a call on hospital managers to send mobile ballot box requests so that all hospitalised citizens be allowed to vote. "I am drawing the attention to all hospital managers to make sure that all (...)



#2019PresidentialElections/PM Orban: Small issues at replacing delegates at polling stations abroad Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) headquarters on Saturday, said that there had been small issues related to replacing delegates at the polling stations abroad. "I went to the MAE to make an assessment of the manner in which the voting process is carried (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ Over 138,000 Romanians at ballot boxes abroad, until 14:00 Over 138,000 Romanians have turned out to vote abroad until Saturday, at 14:00. As a first, this year Romanians abroad have three days at their disposal to elect Romania's President at the ballot boxes in 835 polling stations. On Friday, they could vote between 12:00 and 21:00, local (...)



Fitch Affirms Romania at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Fitch Ratings has affirmed Romania's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook, according to a Friday release of the credit ratings and research agency. Romania's Country Ceiling was affirmed at 'BBB+', (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/MAE: Approximately 90,000 Romanians in the Diaspora have cast a vote Approximately 90,000 Romanian citizens have voted by 10:00 on Saturday, in the polling stations abroad, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. "Voting in the election for Romania's President continue on Saturday. At 10:00 (Romania's time) a number of 776 have already (...)

