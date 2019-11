Romanian Executive Put in Charge of GM Operations in Russia and CIS



US giant General Motors appointed Romanian Ciprian Suta to the position of managing director of the operations in Russia and CIS states, effective October 1, 2019. Romanian Executive Put in Charge of GM Operations in Russia and CIS.US giant General Motors appointed Romanian Ciprian Suta to the position of managing director of the operations in Russia and CIS states, effective October 1, 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]