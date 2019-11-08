Romanians to vote for president as spectacularly dull campaign ends / One against many as incumbent Iohannis tries to hold power



Romania braces for presidential elections this weekend at the end of one of the most lackluster campaigns in recent memory, despite the major significance of the vote. Three challengers are facing favorite Klaus Iohannis, the incumbent head of state, in a poll where the most significant electoral event was the temporal disappearance of a minor candidate who was later found at a monastery. The first round of elections is due to be followed by a second round two weeks later. Romanians to vote for president as spectacularly dull campaign ends / One against many as incumbent Iohannis tries to hold power.Romania braces for presidential elections this weekend at the end of one of the most lackluster campaigns in recent memory, despite the major significance of the vote. Three challengers are facing favorite Klaus Iohannis, the incumbent head of state, in a poll where the most significant electoral event was the temporal disappearance of a minor candidate who was later found at a monastery. The first round of elections is due to be followed by a second round two weeks later. [Read the article in HotNews]