Central Bank Governor Says Economy Is Concerning But Manageable



Romania's economy is neither collapsing nor on the brink of collapse despite claims by politicians that the state of the country's economy is in difficulty, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Friday at a press briefing on the latest inflation (...)