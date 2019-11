Foodpanda Expects Vegan Food Sales to Grow 50% in 2020



Sales of vegan foods ordered by Romanian customers through the foodpanda delivery app grew six times this year compared with 2018 and 40 times compared with 2017, with an expected 50% growth on this segment in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]