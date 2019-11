Romania's Liberal Government Seeks to Revise 2019 Budget by End-November



Romania's new liberal government is working on a budget revision draft to be adopted by the end of November, prime minister Ludovic Orban said late Thursday. Romania's Liberal Government Seeks to Revise 2019 Budget by End-November.Romania's new liberal government is working on a budget revision draft to be adopted by the end of November, prime minister Ludovic Orban said late Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]