KeysFin: Software Development Turnover Tops EUR6B in Romania in 2019



The software industry remains a key sector for the Romanian economy, with a total turnover of approximately EUR6.2 billion in 2019, according to study by KeysFin released Friday. KeysFin: Software Development Turnover Tops EUR6B in Romania in 2019.The software industry remains a key sector for the Romanian economy, with a total turnover of approximately EUR6.2 billion in 2019, according to study by KeysFin released Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]