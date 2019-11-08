#2019PresidentialElection/Foreign Ministry says polling station in Herne, Germany, could not open



A polling station in Germany could not open on Friday, on the first day of the presidential election for Romanians abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reported on Friday. "Due to objective reasons independent of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, polling station 194 in Herne, Germany, could not open today, despite all efforts to do so deployed by both the Embassy of Romania in Berlin and the Consulate General of Romania in Bonn," according to MAE. The Romanian citizens in the area were informed through multiple media by the Romanian Embassy in Berlin and the Romanian Consulate General in Bonn about this situation and the alternative options. The station will operate normally on Saturday and Sunday according to the open hours established by law. Romanians abroad can vote for three days counting from today in the poll to elect Romania's next president. For them, 835 stations have been set up. The first day of voting abroad ended in Auckland - New Zealand and Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide in Australia. MAE reiterates the recommendation to the Romanian citizens abroad during the presidential election to vote during all three days - Friday, Saturday and Sunday - in order to avoid crowding on the last day. The Romanian citizens voting abroad can access an interactive map of the polling stations on the MAE official website. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

