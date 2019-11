Bosch Opens Office Building, New Laboratories At Its Factory In Blaj



Germany's Bosch Group inaugurated a new office building and testing laboratories, on November 7, 2019, within its factory in Blaj. The company has invested over EUR7 million in the new building.