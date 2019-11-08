#2019PresidentialElection/Diaconu invites presidential hopefuls to constitutional debate



Independent presidential candidate Mircea Diaconu spoke on Friday invited the presidential hopefuls to a public debate on the role and duties of the president. "Let's talk about the Constitution! That should be the debate, not how bad you are and who knows what bad thing you did who knows when. Things now are about the petty, cheap and unpleasant. (...) we should have been discussing now why we need a president, what he has to do under the Constitution," Diaconu told a rally in Pitesti. In his opinion, a victory of one of the candidates of the main parties would result in a continuation of the political conflicts that marked the last five years. "If any of the three candidates in the competition, with their political group, their political army and army of voters won this fight (...), the war with the other party - yesterday's, today's war (...) - will continue. So the next five years, in whatever form they will be, would look like the other five that just passed. The only other way I believe, I hope and plead for, would be what I'm trying to bring to public attention and which is the constitutional one, that of peace, that of mediation, of normal relations among state institutions, between society and government (...). There is no war here, there is peace, if it turns out like that," said Diaconu. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

#2019PresidentialElection/ 268,000 Romanians turn out to vote abroad until Saturday at 22:00 Almost 268,000 Romanians abroad voted at the ballot boxes in the first round of the presidential elections until Saturday at 22:00, Romania's time, according to the data released on the Central Electoral Bureau platform. The second day of voting continues in the polling stations of (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Over 207,000 Romanians turn out to vote abroad, until 18:00 Over 207,000 Romanians turned out to vote abroad until Saturday at 18:00. This number adds to the approximately 25,200 Romanians in the Diaspora who voted by correspondence. Thus, until the evening of the second day of ballot in the Diaspora, a total number of over 232,000 Romanians have voted, (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/PM Orban: I draw attention to all hospital managers to allow hospitalised citizens right to vote Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters on Saturday, launched a call on hospital managers to send mobile ballot box requests so that all hospitalised citizens be allowed to vote. "I am drawing the attention to all hospital managers to make sure that all (...)



#2019PresidentialElections/PM Orban: Small issues at replacing delegates at polling stations abroad Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) headquarters on Saturday, said that there had been small issues related to replacing delegates at the polling stations abroad. "I went to the MAE to make an assessment of the manner in which the voting process is carried (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ Over 138,000 Romanians at ballot boxes abroad, until 14:00 Over 138,000 Romanians have turned out to vote abroad until Saturday, at 14:00. As a first, this year Romanians abroad have three days at their disposal to elect Romania's President at the ballot boxes in 835 polling stations. On Friday, they could vote between 12:00 and 21:00, local (...)



Fitch Affirms Romania at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Fitch Ratings has affirmed Romania's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook, according to a Friday release of the credit ratings and research agency. Romania's Country Ceiling was affirmed at 'BBB+', (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/MAE: Approximately 90,000 Romanians in the Diaspora have cast a vote Approximately 90,000 Romanian citizens have voted by 10:00 on Saturday, in the polling stations abroad, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. "Voting in the election for Romania's President continue on Saturday. At 10:00 (Romania's time) a number of 776 have already (...)

