OTP Bank Romania 9-Month Adjusted Profit After Tax Grows 14% To RON79M



OTP Bank Romania, the local division of Hungary's largest bank group, on Friday said its adjusted profit after tax grew 14% year-on-year to RON79 million in the first nine months of 2019, according to the quarterly financial report.