Bucur Obor 9-Month Net Profit Up 17% YoY To RON9.8M



Bucur Obor company (BUCU.RO), which owns Bucur Obor shopping center in Bucharest, reported a 17% higher net profit, of RON9.8 million, and a 1% higher turnover, of RON24.4 million, year-over-year in January-September 2019, according to the company’s quarterly financial (...) Bucur Obor 9-Month Net Profit Up 17% YoY To RON9.8M.Bucur Obor company (BUCU.RO), which owns Bucur Obor shopping center in Bucharest, reported a 17% higher net profit, of RON9.8 million, and a 1% higher turnover, of RON24.4 million, year-over-year in January-September 2019, according to the company’s quarterly financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]