UniCredit Bank Sees Romania’s GDP Growth At 4.2% In 2019



Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 4.2% in 2019 and 2.6% in 2020, against the backdrop of increased activity in the construction sector and of a laxer fiscal policy, UniCredit Bank Romania forecasts in its quarterly report of macroeconomic analysis and (...) UniCredit Bank Sees Romania’s GDP Growth At 4.2% In 2019.Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 4.2% in 2019 and 2.6% in 2020, against the backdrop of increased activity in the construction sector and of a laxer fiscal policy, UniCredit Bank Romania forecasts in its quarterly report of macroeconomic analysis and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]