#2019PresidentialElection/MAE: Approximately 90,000 Romanians in the Diaspora have cast a vote



Approximately 90,000 Romanian citizens have voted by 10:00 on Saturday, in the polling stations abroad, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. "Voting in the election for Romania's President continue on Saturday. At 10:00 (Romania's time) a number of 776 have already opened, with a total of 88,044 citizens having exercised their right to vote until this hour," the MAE pointed out in a press release sent to AGERPRES. According to the MAE, the second day of voting abroad continues in the polling stations in Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. "Voting in the 835 polling stations set up abroad started on Friday, and Romanian citizens abroad can still exercise their right to vote in this ballot today and tomorrow, in the interval 7:00 - 21:00, local time," the Foreign Ministry mentioned. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reiterates the recommendation addressed to Romanians abroad during the presidential elections to turn out to vote on both days, in order to avoid possible overcrowding on Sunday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)