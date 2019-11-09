#2019PresidentialElection/Over 207,000 Romanians turn out to vote abroad, until 18:00



Over 207,000 Romanians turned out to vote abroad until Saturday at 18:00. This number adds to the approximately 25,200 Romanians in the Diaspora who voted by correspondence. Thus, until the evening of the second day of ballot in the Diaspora, a total number of over 232,000 Romanians have voted, according to the Central Electoral Bureau portal. As a first, this year Romanians abroad have three days at their disposal to elect Romania's President at the ballot boxes in 835 polling stations. On Friday, they could vote between 12:00 and 21:00, local time, and on Saturday and Sunday they can vote between 7:00 and 21:00, local time. Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station, as well as those in line outside the polling station can exercise their right to vote until 23:59 local time. The right to vote can be exercised at any polling station abroad, based on an identification document, valid on the day of voting: electronic identity card; provisional identity card; identity passbook or diplomatic passport; electronic diplomatic passport/service passport/electronic service passport/simple passport/electronic simple passport/temporary simple passport; in case of military school pupils, military passbook. The addresses of the polling stations and other info about the electoral process are released on the Foreign Affairs Ministry's website in the special section devoted to the presidential ballot. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

