Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters on Saturday, launched a call on hospital managers to send mobile ballot box requests so that all hospitalised citizens be allowed to vote. "I am drawing the attention to all hospital managers to make sure that all Romanian citizens who are hospitalised are allowed to exercise their right to vote and send mobile ballot box requests to each polling station which the hospital was distributed to," Orban said, after the meeting with Interior Minister Marcel Vela, at the MAI headquarters. He brought to mind that there are over 37,000 MAI employees mobilised to ensure the good conduct of the presidential election. "Over 18,000 polling stations and almost 15,000 centres of voting venues, teams of over 37,000 Interior Ministry employees of all arm branches are mobilised - Police, Gendarmerie, Border Police and the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations. Guard is ensured at all polling stations. Moreover, guard is ensured for all transports regarding electoral materials that have been distributed. Of course, at the moment of the meeting, the procedures of transmitting all electoral materials to all polling stations had not been completed yet, but the process is ongoing, only in eight counties and the Municipality of Bucharest the process hadn't been completed, but, as things are going, we have no doubt that all electoral materials will be distributed to the polling stations in due time," the Prime Minister said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 20:00 hrs: 46.84 pct Voter turnout in Sunday's presidential election as of 20:00hrs was 46.84 percent nationwide, according to the website of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). The total turnout, by 20:00hrs, was 8,534,072, with as many as 4,955,301 voters in the urban area and 3,578,771 in the rural area. (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 18:00 hrs: 42.19 pct Voter turnout in Sunday's presidential election as of 18:00 hrs was 42.19 pct nationwide, according to spokesman of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Mircea Preotescu. The turnout in the urban area was 42.41 pct, while in rural areas it was 41.9 pct. Higher turnout rates were reported (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ Over 559,000 Romanians from abroad cast their vote by 18:00 hrs Over 559,000 Romanians from the diaspora turned out to vote on Sunday, until 18:00 hrs. This is the third day of the presidential election in the diaspora. About 25,200 Romanians from abroad voted by mail. According to information from the Central Electoral Bureau's online platform, (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Mircea Diaconu: I voted for a President of all Romanians, for us to start making peace in this country Mircea Diaconu, who runs for President as independent with the support of the "Un Om" electoral alliance made of the Alliance of Democrats and Liberals (ALDE) and Pro Romania, said upon leaving the polling station at the "Ion Neculce" National College in Bucharest that he (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 17:00hrs: 37.93pct Voter turnout in Sunday's presidential election as of 17:00hrs was 37.93pct nationwide, according to BEC spokesman Mircea Preotescu. The turnout in the urban area was 3,979,928, while in the countryside it was 2,931,156, he added. Higher turnout rates were reported in the counties of (...)



Ana Bogdan wins ITF tournament in Saint-Etienne Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan won the ITF tournament in Saint-Etienne (France), with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars, on Sunday, after her opponent, French Oceane Dodin, did not show up for the final match. Ana Bogdan (26 years, WTA's 129th), 4th seed, had defeated the Frenchman (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ Servicemen of 'Black Eagles' Battalion vote in Kandahar The servicemen of the 'Black Eagles' Battalion have voted in Kandahar - Afghanistan, the Ministry of National Defense announced in a Facebook post. "They are the best ambassadors of Romania abroad. They are doing their duty far away from the country at the Kandahar Air (...)

