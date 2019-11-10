#2019PresidentialElection/ Over 273,000 Romanians turn out to vote abroad until Sunday at 07:00



Over 273,000 Romanians exercised their right to vote at polling stations abroad in the first round of the presidential elections until Sunday, at 07:00, Romania’s time, when the second day of voting concluded in America as well, according to the data released on the Central Electoral Bureau platform. The Foreign Affairs Ministry brings to mind that the polling stations abroad are also open on Sunday between 07:00 and 21:00 local time. The electoral process of the third and last day of voting has already begun for a few hours in Asia and Australia. Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station, as well as those who are waiting in line in front of the polling station can exercise their right to vote until 23:59 local time. The Romanian citizens who want to vote abroad can access the interactive map of polling stations on the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s official website: http://www.mae.ro/maps/4083.AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) #2019PresidentialElection/ Over 273,000 Romanians turn out to vote abroad until Sunday at 07:00.Over 273,000 Romanians exercised their right to vote at polling stations abroad in the first round of the presidential elections until Sunday, at 07:00, Romania’s time, when the second day of voting concluded in America as well, according to the data released on the Central Electoral Bureau platform. The Foreign Affairs Ministry brings to mind that the polling stations abroad are also open on Sunday between 07:00 and 21:00 local time. The electoral process of the third and last day of voting has already begun for a few hours in Asia and Australia. Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station, as well as those who are waiting in line in front of the polling station can exercise their right to vote until 23:59 local time. The Romanian citizens who want to vote abroad can access the interactive map of polling stations on the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s official website: http://www.mae.ro/maps/4083.AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]