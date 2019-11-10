#2019PresidentialElection/BEC: Voter turnout before 9:00hrs stands at 3.52pct of the voters



The nationwide voter turnout in the presidential elections on Sunday, before 9:00, stood at 3.52 percent of the voters, according to Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Spokesman Mircea Preotescu. In the urban area, the turnout was 3.48 percent, and in the rural area 3.57 percent, while in Bucharest it stood at 3.32 percent, he added. Higher turnouts were recorded in the following counties: Ilfov (5.18 percent), Teleorman (4.90 percent), Giurgiu (4.78 percent), Olt (4.64 percent), Constanta (4.63 percent). Lower turnouts were recorded in: Covasna (2.20 percent), Satu Mare (2.37 percent), Maramures (2.55 percent), Harghita (2.55 percent) and Bistrita-Nasaud (2.60 percent). In the Capital City, the total turnout was 3.32 percent and by districts as follows: district 1 - 3.88 percent, district 2 - 3.48 percent, district 3 - 2.79 percent, district 4 - 3.45 percent, district 5 - 3.4 percent, district 6 - 3.63 percent. The total number of voters who showed up at the polling stations was 640,431, among whom 536,675 voters were registered on the copies of the permanent electoral lists. On November 2, 2014, the turnout in the first round of the presidential election was 6.55 percent until 10:00 a.m., 6.37 percent in the urban area and 6.78 in the rural area. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)