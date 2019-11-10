#2019PresidentialElection/Speaker Ciolacu: I voted in hope of a much better and peaceful Romania



Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu stated, upon exiting the polling station, that he voted "in hope of a much better and peaceful Romania," adding that he hopes for the voter turnout to exceed 50 percent. "I voted in hope of a much better and peaceful Romania, and, last, but not least, I voted for the person who has helped a lot, over the years, the city in which I was born and the Buzau County. I have always been to vote in the morning, especially that today is a wonderful Sunday and I want, with all my heart, for many Romanians to turn out to vote. It is one of the days what I would see Romanians' vote as mandatory, we elect Romania's President, the highest position and it should be the most representative following the vote expressed by the Romanians," the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies stated. Marcel Ciolacu maintains that "the voter turnout should definitely be over 50 percent, be as representative as possible for the two people entering the second round of elections." He has said he is satisfied with the manner in which the voting in the Diaspora is unfolding. "We have finally managed through a law, which I am personally proud of, to have a normal voting in the Diaspora as well, without tensions, I am really proud of this thing, along with all my colleagues from all parties, we have managed to gather and surpass all party prides and come out with a very, very good law," Marcel Ciolacu also stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dorin Ivan, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)