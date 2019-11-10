#2019PresidentialElection/President Iohannis says to have voted for normal Romania



The National Liberal Party (PNL) presidential candidate in today's election, incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, said on Sunday he voted for "normal Romania". "Today is an extremely important day to Romania, and I admit as much for me. I voted for normal Romania. I wish Romania an excellent future and I hope to receive confirmation today that many Romanians want the same thing. Today, election day, is the day the Romanians decide on the future of Romania in the coming years. Voting day is the most important day to Romanians who want to participate in the democratic process. So, my dear Romanians, I am waiting for you at the ballot box," said Iohannis after casting his vote at the Jean Monnet High School in Bucharest. "There are so many people turning out to vote!," Iohannis exclaimed before exercising his right to vote. He was joined at the polling station by several PNL officials, including Rares Bogdan, Siegfried Muresan, Alina Gorghiu, and Dan Motreanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)