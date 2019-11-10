#2019PresidentialElection/PM Orban urges Romanians to vote: It’s a fundamental right, allowing decision on country’s fate



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Sunday urged Romanians to vote, underscoring that it is a fundamental right which allows every Romanian citizen to decide what happens to his/her country and in what direction the country should be heading. "The President of Romania position is the most important office in the Romanian state, the President is the one who sets the direction, the one who truly has the power to represent Romania in the world, has the power to correct possible errors of some institutions of the state. [The President] is the one who sets the tone. [I urge Romanians] to exercise their right to vote, it is a right earned through sacrifices, it is a fundamental right which allows every Romanian citizen to decide what happens to his/her country and in what directions it should be heading, in a good direction or not," Prime Minister Orban stated upon exiting the polling station set up at School No.1 in Dobresti, Ilfov County. He also mentioned that he turned out to vote in the morning, adding that "the early bird gets the worm." "I exercised my right to vote, as in all elections which took place in Romania after 1990. Obviously, I voted for a normal Romania, for a developed, strong Romania, respected across the world, in which the rights and freedoms of every citizen are religiously observed and in which every person has the chance to succeed in life," Orban added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)