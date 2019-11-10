#2019PresidentialElection/Turcan: I voted for a Romania where the law is the same for everyone



Deputy PM Raluca Turcan, upon exiting the polling station on Sunday morning, said she voted for a Romania where "the law is the same for everyone." "I voted for a Romania where the law is the same for everyone. I voted for a Romania where institutions should get to function for the majority, and not for the political clientele, for a Romania where institutions be efficient in the areas of healthcare, education, public order, security, for a Romania where parents and grandparents raise children without fearing that criminals are set free, for a Romania where if you go to school, you get educated and if you want to get hired, you get hired based on merits and not connections. There is only one candidate to Presidency who can have a partner government and who can bring us to this Romania, where the fundamental rights are respected, where Romanians feel safe and secure," Raluca Turcan said upon exiting the polling station. Deputy PM Raluca Turcan voted on Sunday at 8:00 at Polling Station No. 42 of Sibiu. Turcan was accompanied by Health Minister, Dr. Victor Costache, who announced he would vote at 10:00 in Cisnadioara, Sibiu County. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu; editor: Rodica State) #2019PresidentialElection/Turcan: I voted for a Romania where the law is the same for everyone.Deputy PM Raluca Turcan, upon exiting the polling station on Sunday morning, said she voted for a Romania where "the law is the same for everyone." "I voted for a Romania where the law is the same for everyone. I voted for a Romania where institutions should get to function for the majority, and not for the political clientele, for a Romania where institutions be efficient in the areas of healthcare, education, public order, security, for a Romania where parents and grandparents raise children without fearing that criminals are set free, for a Romania where if you go to school, you get educated and if you want to get hired, you get hired based on merits and not connections. There is only one candidate to Presidency who can have a partner government and who can bring us to this Romania, where the fundamental rights are respected, where Romanians feel safe and secure," Raluca Turcan said upon exiting the polling station. Deputy PM Raluca Turcan voted on Sunday at 8:00 at Polling Station No. 42 of Sibiu. Turcan was accompanied by Health Minister, Dr. Victor Costache, who announced he would vote at 10:00 in Cisnadioara, Sibiu County. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu; editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]