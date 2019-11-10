 
November 10, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila: I voted for Romania of welfare and guaranteed rights
Nov 10, 2019

Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections Viorica Dancila said she voted for "a Romania of welfare and guaranteed rights." "I voted for a Romania of welfare, a Romania of guaranteed rights, a secure and dignified Romania, where Romanians should not live in fear of the next day, of not having what to put on the table, of not having money for medicines or bills. I voted against cuts in pensions and salaries, I voted against austerity, I voted for a united Romania, where each Romanian should be at the heart of Romania’s President’s decisions," Dancila said on Sunday, after she voted at a polling station set up at "Sfantu Sava" National College. She pointed out that she came to vote at the first hour, as she is accustomed to working in the morning. "I am accustomed to start working at the first hour, this is how I worked when I was a prime minister as well, therefore it is also an urge to each Romanian, for all Romanians to contribute to shaping up the future, both for our children and grandchildren and for the other Romanians who must stay in their country and have a better living. I have deep faith in the Romanian people, I have deep faith in Romanians," Viorica Dancila added. She went to vote accompanied by her husband, Cristinel Dancila, and PSD Deputy Chair Olguta Vasilescu. Dancila was expected at the exit of the polling station by tens of followers who wished her success. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

