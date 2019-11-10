#2019PresidentialElection/ Tariceanu: We are witnessing perfectly anonymous elections; this is a serious democratic deficit



ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Saturday that, for the first time in the past 30 years, the presidential election unfolded "perfectly anonymously, without an election campaign," which represents "a serious democratic deficit in Romania." "Fort the first time after 30 years we have witnessed elections that basically unfolded perfectly anonymously, without an election campaign, without the debates that are so necessary for the voters to know about each candidate's programme and then vote rationally, based on the electoral offer the respective candidates made. This is a serious democratic deficit and that's why I am going to make a proposal to change the electoral law of such a manner to ensure visible election campaigns, by all means, so that the voters be able to know the electoral programme of each candidate," said Tariceanu, after he voted on Sunday at a polling station at the "Mihai Eminescu" Seniors' Club. He added that he doesn't have too high expectations related to the election, "precisely because this democratic deficit Romania is facing right now." "But we will see, we will wait until tonight, for the election ballot boxes to close at 21:00 and for the result and then I will say more," stated the ALDE leader. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu added that he was glad too see Romanians abroad exercising their vote "in the most civilized conditions." "But I was still glad too see that, after the proposals that I made and were adopted in relation to the early voting, over several days, I saw that Romanians abroad were able to exercise their voting right in more civilised conditions - some of them directly, others through correspondence - and I am glad that I succeeded this, to return to a normal situation and give all voters the possibility to exercise this democratic right that they have. Too bad that the numbers are rather small at this point, but I hope that the numbers will increase today in what concerns the Romanians who vote abroad," said the ALDE leader. He came to vote with his wife and son. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional results: Iohannis-36.91%, Dancila - 23.45%, Barna - 14.19% Incumbent President Klaus Iohannis is leading the first round of the presidential election, with 36.91%, followed by PSD candidate, Viorica Dancila - 23.45%, and candidate of USR-PLUS Alliance, Dan Barna - 14.19%, after counting the votes from 18,781 polling stations, Spokesman for the Central (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Provisional results after vote count in all stations in Romania: Iohannis-36.66%, Dancila-23.79% Klaus Iohannis is ranking first in the first round of the November 10 presidential election, with 36.66%, according to the provisional results after counting the ballots cast in all the 18,748 polling stations in Romania. According to the data provided by the Permanent Electoral Authority (...)



Bucharest Stock Exchange Group Posts 18% Lower Profit, Of RON6.69M, YoY In Jan-Sept 2019 The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Group, which operates the Romanian capital market, reported a profit of RON6.69 million in January-September 2019, down 18% year-over-year, and operating revenue of RON26.4 million in the first nine months of 2019, down 9% on the (...)



Romania's foreign trade deficit widens by almost 2.1bln euros after 9 months, to over 12bln euros The deficit in Romania's FOB /CIF trade balance reached 12.045 billion euros in the first nine months of 2019, higher by 2.089 billion euros y-o-y, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday. According to INS, in the first nine months of 2019, (...)



​Results: Incumbent Iohannis wins first round of presidential elections with 37.5%, setback for key challenger Barna Romania's incumbent president Klaus Iohannis won 37.5% of votes in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, with most of the votes counted. Results show he will face Social Democratic (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila in a second round, while a third challenger, Dan Barna of the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ Provisional results after counting votes from 705 stations abroad: Iohannis-53.83%; Barna-26.42% A count of ballots from 705 polling stations abroad shows the National Liberal Party (PNL) presidential hopeful, incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, winning 53.83% of the vote abroad, followed by the USR PLUS Alliance candidate Dan Barna - 26.42%. According to data provided by the Permanent (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Provisional results after counting 18,744 stations nationwide: Iohannis-36.66%; Dancila-23.80%; Barna-13.99% The provisional results after counting the ballots cast in 18,744 polling stations nationwide in Sunday's presidential election place Klaus Iohannis, backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), in first place, with 36.66%. According to the data provided by the Permanent Electoral (...)

