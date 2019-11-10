#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 12:00hrs: 15.82pct



Voter turnout in today's presidential election as of 12:00hrs was 15.82pct nationwide, according to the website of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). Total voter turnout as of 12:00hrs was 2,882,075, of which 1,724,928 in the urban area and 1,157,147 in the rural area. Higher turnout rates were reported in the counties of Ilfov (20.32pct), Constanta (19.02pct), Teleorman (18.71pct), Brasov (18.41pct) and Arges (18.38pct). Lower turnout rates were reported by the counties of Satu Mare (11.04pct), Covasna (11.21pct), Maramures (12.31pct), Arad (12.41pct) and Vaslui (12.45pct). The turnout in Bucharest City was 16.27pct (292,241 voters), with a breakdown by districts as follows: district 1 - 18.77pct; district 2 - 16.72pct; district 3 - 13.91pct; district 4 - 16.72pct; district 5 - 14.50pct; district 6 - 18.36pct. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)