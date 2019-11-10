#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 13:00hrs: 20.68pct



Voter turnout in today's presidential election as of 13:00hrs was 20.68pct nationwide, according to BEC Spokesman Mircea Preotescu. The turnout in the urban area was 21.66pct, while in the countryside it was 19.38pct, he added. In Bucharest, 21.61pct of the voters showed up to the polls. Higher turnout rates were reported in the counties of Ilfov (26.10pc), Brasov (24.38pct), Cluj (24.06pct), Constanta (23.99pct), Arges (23.46pct). Lower turnout rates were reported by the counties of Satu Mare (15.14pct), Covasna (15.23pct), Vaslui (16.01pct), Maramures (16.94pct) and Arad (17.12pct). The turnout in Bucharest City was 21.61pct, with a breakdown by districts as follows: district 1 - 25.09pct; district 2 - 22.21pct; district 3 - 18.57pct; district 4 - 22.16; district 5 - 19.38pct; district 6 - 24.14pct. The total number of voters having turned out to vote as of 13:00hrs, EET, is 3,768,091, of whom 3,322,046 voters were on the permanent electoral lists. The turnout on November 2, 2014, when the first round of the previous presidential election took place, was 20.78pct as of the same hour: 21.14pct in the urban area and 20.28pct in the countryside. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)