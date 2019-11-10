#2019PresidentialElection/ Ciolos: After 2-3 years in the street people understood that their vote counts



After 2-3 years of taking to the streets, people understood that their vote does count, the massive turnout in the first part of the day showing that the part of our society wanting the modernisation of Romania is making itself heard and it becomes efficient through vote, the PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) leader Dacian Ciolos said in Brasov on Sunday. He exercised his right to vote at the polling station hosted by the Brasov High School of Music. Upon his exit from the polling station, the co-president of the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - PLUS) Alliance specified that he voted for a "Romania that is definitely heading toward democracy, honour and competence." "I have voted for a Romania that is definitely heading toward democracy, honour and competence, so that the common sense people be able to build a life here, in Romania, instead of being forced to leave, and for those who already left to have reasons to return. The voting today should put an end to the idea that we should vote in fear, for the smallest evil, so that we can finally have a real debate in the second round related to how Romania should develop in the next years," said Ciolos. In respect to the turnout, the USR-PLUS MEP said it proves that people understood that their vote counts. "I believe that people have already understood, after 2-3 years of taking to the streets, that their vote does count and starting with the election to the European Parliament it seems like this part of the society who wants the modernisation of Romania is making itself heard and it becomes efficient through vote, because the vote has the most powerful impact when one wants to change things. I believe, since 2017 (...) and many people have told this to me too, that we can build a normal Romania, a Romania of common sense. But it isn’t enough to live in mornality, we must evolde and we must build things better ourselves, through the involvement of each one of us. We have two years with elections, which will be determining for what will happen in Romania until 2028-2030 and people show up at the polling stations here and abroad and this doesn’t surprise me. This is a mobilization and it makes me very glad," Ciolos pointed out. According to him, the fact that Diaspora has three days at its disposal to vote is a natural thing, which should have happened a long time ago, but it wasn’t possible because of "some politicians who were afraid." AGERPRES (RO - author: Diana Dumitru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/ Ciolos: After 2-3 years in the street people understood that their vote counts.After 2-3 years of taking to the streets, people understood that their vote does count, the massive turnout in the first part of the day showing that the part of our society wanting the modernisation of Romania is making itself heard and it becomes efficient through vote, the PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) leader Dacian Ciolos said in Brasov on Sunday. He exercised his right to vote at the polling station hosted by the Brasov High School of Music. Upon his exit from the polling station, the co-president of the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - PLUS) Alliance specified that he voted for a "Romania that is definitely heading toward democracy, honour and competence." "I have voted for a Romania that is definitely heading toward democracy, honour and competence, so that the common sense people be able to build a life here, in Romania, instead of being forced to leave, and for those who already left to have reasons to return. The voting today should put an end to the idea that we should vote in fear, for the smallest evil, so that we can finally have a real debate in the second round related to how Romania should develop in the next years," said Ciolos. In respect to the turnout, the USR-PLUS MEP said it proves that people understood that their vote counts. "I believe that people have already understood, after 2-3 years of taking to the streets, that their vote does count and starting with the election to the European Parliament it seems like this part of the society who wants the modernisation of Romania is making itself heard and it becomes efficient through vote, because the vote has the most powerful impact when one wants to change things. I believe, since 2017 (...) and many people have told this to me too, that we can build a normal Romania, a Romania of common sense. But it isn’t enough to live in mornality, we must evolde and we must build things better ourselves, through the involvement of each one of us. We have two years with elections, which will be determining for what will happen in Romania until 2028-2030 and people show up at the polling stations here and abroad and this doesn’t surprise me. This is a mobilization and it makes me very glad," Ciolos pointed out. According to him, the fact that Diaspora has three days at its disposal to vote is a natural thing, which should have happened a long time ago, but it wasn’t possible because of "some politicians who were afraid." AGERPRES (RO - author: Diana Dumitru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional results: Iohannis-36.91%, Dancila - 23.45%, Barna - 14.19% Incumbent President Klaus Iohannis is leading the first round of the presidential election, with 36.91%, followed by PSD candidate, Viorica Dancila - 23.45%, and candidate of USR-PLUS Alliance, Dan Barna - 14.19%, after counting the votes from 18,781 polling stations, Spokesman for the Central (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Provisional results after vote count in all stations in Romania: Iohannis-36.66%, Dancila-23.79% Klaus Iohannis is ranking first in the first round of the November 10 presidential election, with 36.66%, according to the provisional results after counting the ballots cast in all the 18,748 polling stations in Romania. According to the data provided by the Permanent Electoral Authority (...)



Bucharest Stock Exchange Group Posts 18% Lower Profit, Of RON6.69M, YoY In Jan-Sept 2019 The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Group, which operates the Romanian capital market, reported a profit of RON6.69 million in January-September 2019, down 18% year-over-year, and operating revenue of RON26.4 million in the first nine months of 2019, down 9% on the (...)



Romania's foreign trade deficit widens by almost 2.1bln euros after 9 months, to over 12bln euros The deficit in Romania's FOB /CIF trade balance reached 12.045 billion euros in the first nine months of 2019, higher by 2.089 billion euros y-o-y, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday. According to INS, in the first nine months of 2019, (...)



​Results: Incumbent Iohannis wins first round of presidential elections with 37.5%, setback for key challenger Barna Romania's incumbent president Klaus Iohannis won 37.5% of votes in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, with most of the votes counted. Results show he will face Social Democratic (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila in a second round, while a third challenger, Dan Barna of the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ Provisional results after counting votes from 705 stations abroad: Iohannis-53.83%; Barna-26.42% A count of ballots from 705 polling stations abroad shows the National Liberal Party (PNL) presidential hopeful, incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, winning 53.83% of the vote abroad, followed by the USR PLUS Alliance candidate Dan Barna - 26.42%. According to data provided by the Permanent (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Provisional results after counting 18,744 stations nationwide: Iohannis-36.66%; Dancila-23.80%; Barna-13.99% The provisional results after counting the ballots cast in 18,744 polling stations nationwide in Sunday's presidential election place Klaus Iohannis, backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), in first place, with 36.66%. According to the data provided by the Permanent Electoral (...)

