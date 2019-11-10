#2019PresidentialElection/ Catalin Ivan: This campaign was buried by the political crisis



Alternative for National Dignity (ADN) candidate running for president Catalin Ivan has cast his vote on Sunday on the additional rolls of Polling Station No.50 set up at the "Vasile Alecsandri" High School in Iasi, mentioning that he voted for an alternative to the current political class. "Like any citizen of this country, I exercised my right to vote. I voted for an alternative to the current political class, for national dignity as the sum of individual dignities of each one of us. In respect to this campaign, I can tell you that, on the one hand, there was an old political class that refused the debate, not appearing at all before the Romanians, and, on the other, a new generation of politicians. I am very proud to be part of this generation aged around 40, that participated in absolutely all debates, that stated what they thought, fought for every vote of those who are electing today. I am optimistic, I believe that Romania has a chance although it didn't have an electoral campaign, although these elections aren't some free elections, the future sounds good. We have young politicians to fight for the future of this country so that these children stay in Romania and don't leave abroad," Catalin Ivan stated upon exiting the polling station. He said he is disappointed that, in the electoral campaign for the first round of election, many of the candidates didn't show up to debates and criticised the fact that this campaign was "buried" by the political crisis. Former MEP Catalin Ivan came to vote accompanied by his wife and his three daughters. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniela Malache, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

