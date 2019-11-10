#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 15:00hrs: 29.21pct



Voter turnout in Sunday's presidential election as of 15:00hrs was 29.21pct nationwide, according to BEC spokesman Mircea Preotescu. The turnout in the urban area was 29.99pct, while in the countryside it was 28.16pct, he added. Higher turnout rates were reported in the counties of Ilfov (36.44pct), Cluj (34.80pct) and Brasov (34pct). Lower turnout rates were reported by the counties of Covasna (21.74pct), Satu Mare (22.16pct), and Vaslui (23.06pct). The turnout in Bucharest City was 30.53pct, with a breakdown by districts as follows: district 1 - 35.55pct; district 2 - 31.34pct; district 3 - 26.26pct; district 4 - 31.11; district 5 - 27.73pct; district 6 - 33.92pct. The total number of voters having turned out to vote as of 15:00hrs, EET, is 5,321,324. The turnout on November 2, 2014, when the first round of the previous presidential election took place, was 35.10pct as of the same hour: 34.34pct in the urban area and 36.14pct in the countryside.AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Adina Panaitescu)