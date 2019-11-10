 
November 10, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/ More than 414,000 Romanians vote in the Diaspora until 2:00 pm EET
More than 414,000 Romanians voted in the Diaspora until 2:00 pm, in the third day of the presidential election, plus 25,200 who voted by correspondence. The Central Electoral Bureau informed through its online platform that the highest voter turnout was recorded in Italy, more than 84,000 showing up at the polling stations in this country, with as many as 142 polling stations being available for them in Italy this year. Also, there were 72 polling stations organised in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, where the turnout was 68,000 Romanian until 2:00 pm EET. More than 63,000 Romanians voted in Germany, in the 80 polling stations available and 57,000 voted in Spain, in the 143 polling stations, Spain being also the country with the largest number of polling stations abroad. As a first, this year Romanians abroad had three days at their disposal to elect Romania’s President at the ballot boxes in 835 polling stations. On Friday, they could vote between 12:00hrs and 21:00hrs, local time, and on Saturday and Sunday they could vote between 7:00hrs and 21:00hrs, local time. Voters who are inside the polling station at 21:00hrs local time, as well as those queuing outside the polling station in order to exercise their right to vote are allowed to cast ballots until 23:59hrs local time.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
