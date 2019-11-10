#2019PresidentialElection/ Over 559,000 Romanians from abroad cast their vote by 18:00 hrs



Over 559,000 Romanians from the diaspora turned out to vote on Sunday, until 18:00 hrs. This is the third day of the presidential election in the diaspora. About 25,200 Romanians from abroad voted by mail. According to information from the Central Electoral Bureau's online platform, most voters in the diaspora were from Italy - about 114,000 in as many as 142 polling stations. In the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, there were 72 sections organized, and over 96,000 Romanians cast their ballot. In Germany, about 90,000 Romanians voted in 80 polling stations, and in Spain, where there are the largest number of polling stations abroad - 143, almost 74,000 Romanians have cast their ballot. The presidential elections have ended in: Australia, China, Philippines, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Republic of Indonesia, Korea, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Singapore, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)