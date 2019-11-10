#2019PresidentialElection/Mircea Diaconu: I voted for a President of all Romanians, for us to start making peace in this country



Mircea Diaconu, who runs for President as independent with the support of the "Un Om" electoral alliance made of the Alliance of Democrats and Liberals (ALDE) and Pro Romania, said upon leaving the polling station at the "Ion Neculce" National College in Bucharest that he has voted for "a President of all Romanians". "I voted for a President of all Romanians and in no case for a President who pits his own political party against the other political party, splitting Romania into pieces. Unfortunately this has been going on in the past 30 years. I hope with all my heart that we are able to start making peace in this country as soon as possible," Diaconu said. He came to the polling station accompanied by his family and was greeted by several dozen supporters. "I didn't call them. They were here. When I stepped in they told me that they had come for me and if this is so, I want them to be by my side. There are a lot of people standing by my side without channeling any campaign messages," said Diaconu.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)